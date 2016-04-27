April 27 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc
:
* Q1 earnings per share $0.61
* Q1 revenue $604.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $618.8
million
* Yale materials handling, inc. Announces first quarter 2016
results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Yale materials handling inc says debt as of march 31,
2016 increased to $63.0 million from $53.1 million at december
31, 2015
* Q1 2016 shipments increase 3%
* "strong u.s. Dollar and weak brazil market performance
continue to negatively affect revenues and results"
* Yale materials handling inc says overall global market is
expected to decline modestly in 2016
* Yale materials handling inc says expects operating profit
and net income in 2016 to be lower than in 2015
