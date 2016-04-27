BRIEF-Mondelez is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
April 27 United States Lime & Minerals Inc
* United states lime & minerals reports first quarter 2016 results and declares regular quarterly cash dividend
* Q1 revenue rose 11.7 percent to $33.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.73 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
NEW YORK, April 7 America First may be a main policy of the White House and fuel to the stock market rally but U.S. investors are looking overseas for stronger earnings as S&P 500 companies are set to report their first quarter of double-digit profit gains since 2014.