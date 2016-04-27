BRIEF-Mondelez is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
April 27 Exco Technologies Limited
* Results for second quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Q2 sales rose 6 percent to c$133.4 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.21
* "outlook for exco over rest of year continues to be fundamentally strong"
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.29, revenue view c$135.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK, April 7 America First may be a main policy of the White House and fuel to the stock market rally but U.S. investors are looking overseas for stronger earnings as S&P 500 companies are set to report their first quarter of double-digit profit gains since 2014.