BRIEF-Mr Green & Co changes date for annual general meeting
changes date for annual general meeting and proposes to agm to authorize board to decide on new issue of shares
April 27 First Industrial Realty Trust Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 FFO per share $0.35
* First industrial realty trust reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 occupancy of 94.8%, up 50 basis points from 1q15
* Q1 same store noi grew 9.6%
* New dividend rate represents a 49% increase from prior rate of $0.1275 per share
* Maintaining our FFO guidance range for 2016
DENVER, April 9 A group of U.S. state insurance regulators should use New York's sweeping cyber security rules as a model for how insurers must protect their networks from hackers and when they must disclose cyber events, New York's financial regulator said on Sunday.