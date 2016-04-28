BRIEF-Mr Green & Co changes date for annual general meeting
* changes date for annual general meeting and proposes to agm to authorize board to decide on new issue of shares
April 27 Columbia Banking System Inc :
* Columbia Banking System announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.37
* Net interest income for Q1 was $80.2 million , down $1.6 million from linked quarter
DENVER, April 9 A group of U.S. state insurance regulators should use New York's sweeping cyber security rules as a model for how insurers must protect their networks from hackers and when they must disclose cyber events, New York's financial regulator said on Sunday.