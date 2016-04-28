BRIEF-Mr Green & Co changes date for annual general meeting
* changes date for annual general meeting and proposes to agm to authorize board to decide on new issue of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 National General Holdings Corp
* Announces passing of founder, chairman, and chief executive officer
* Says CEO Michael Karfunkel passed away on April 27
* Company's board of directors appointed Barry Karfunkel, President, to serve as CEO of National General Holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* changes date for annual general meeting and proposes to agm to authorize board to decide on new issue of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DENVER, April 9 A group of U.S. state insurance regulators should use New York's sweeping cyber security rules as a model for how insurers must protect their networks from hackers and when they must disclose cyber events, New York's financial regulator said on Sunday.