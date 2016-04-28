April 27 Suncor Energy Inc

* Q1 operating loss per share c$0.33

* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Suncor energy reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.17

* Oil sands operations production was 453,000 bbls/d in q1 of 2016, compared to 440,400 bbls/d in prior year quarter

* Q1 upstream production was 691,400 barrels boe/d versus 602,400 boe/d in prior year

* On track to achieve $750 million reduction to its original 2016 capital budget

* Q1 cash flow from operations of c$682 million or c$0.45 per share

* Full year outlook range for syncrude production has been updated from 30,000 - 35,000 bbls/d to 125,000 - 135,000 bbls/d

* Cost reduction initiatives are continuing to drive efficiencies across operation

* Full year outlook range for suncor total production increased from 525,000 - 565,000 bbls/d to 620,000 - 665,000 bbls/d

* Sees capital spending of c$6.0 billion - c$6.5 billion for 2016

