BRIEF-Mr Green & Co changes date for annual general meeting
* changes date for annual general meeting and proposes to agm to authorize board to decide on new issue of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Engaged Capital :
* ISS recommends Benchmark shareholders vote for change on Engaged Capital's BLUE proxy
* ISS recommends Benchmark shareholders vote BLUE Engaged Capital proxy to elect Robert Gifford and Jeffrey S. Mccreary
* ISS finds a "compelling case" for board change and highlights strength of Engaged Capital's nominees
DENVER, April 9 A group of U.S. state insurance regulators should use New York's sweeping cyber security rules as a model for how insurers must protect their networks from hackers and when they must disclose cyber events, New York's financial regulator said on Sunday.