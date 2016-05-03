PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 13
May 2 Fairway Group Holdings Corp
* Fairway Group Holdings Corp reaches agreement with senior secured lenders on deleveraging transaction
* Says company initiates prepackaged chapter 11 reorganization to implement restructuring
* "has reached an agreement with its senior secured lenders holding more than 70 percent of company's senior secured debt"
* Says store operations expected to continue with no impact on customers, suppliers or employees
* All creditors other than senior secured lenders to be paid in full secured commitment for $55 million in DIP financing & exit financing
* Supporting lenders agreed to vote in favor of co's prepackaged plan & exchange loans for common equity and $84 million of debt of reorganized co
Successful implementation of proposed plan would result in substantial conversion into equity of co's $279 million of senior secured loans
* Says Fairway's legal advisor is Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
* Agreement will eliminate about $140 million of senior secured debt and provide financing to restructure co's balance sheet.
* Implementation of proposed plan result in substantial conversion into equity of co's $279 million of senior secured loans.
* Says "all other prepetition creditors will not be impaired and will be paid in in ordinary course"
* Dennis stogsdill of alvarez & marsal north america llc, has been appointed chief restructuring officer for company during chapter 11 cases Source: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
