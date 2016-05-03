BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Mylan Nv
* Mylan reports strong first quarter 2016 earnings results including total revenues up 17%
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.76
* Q1 revenue $2.19 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.23 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 16 percent
* 2016 adjusted diluted EPS guidance of $4.85 to $5.15
* "We remain highly confident in our guidance and our business outlook for full year 2016"
* Qtrly U.S. GAAP diluted EPS $0.03
* Reaffirms 2016 total revenues guidance of $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion
* Says generics segment third party net sales were $1.93 billion for quarter, an increase of 17% when compared to prior year period.
