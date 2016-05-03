BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Exact Sciences Corp :
* Q1 loss per share $0.49
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company continues to anticipate completing more than 240,000 cologuard tests during 2016, generating revenue of $90 to $100 million
* Exact sciences reported total revenues of $14.8 million for Q1 of 2016, compared to $4.3 million for same period of 2015
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.52, revenue view $14.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.