May 3 Northern Tier Energy Lp :

* Northern tier reports first quarter 2016 results

* For q2, northern tier projects total throughput of between 95,000 and 98,500 barrels per day at st. Paul park refinery

* Says total capital expenditures for q2 are expected to be between approximately $26 million and approximately $31 million

* Board of directors of northern tier's general partner did not declare a cash distribution for q1 of 2016

* Qtrly revenue $604.4 million versus $793.8 million

* Qtrly net earnings per common unit $0.16

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $839.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

