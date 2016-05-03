BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Northern Tier Energy Lp :
* Northern tier reports first quarter 2016 results
* For q2, northern tier projects total throughput of between 95,000 and 98,500 barrels per day at st. Paul park refinery
* Says total capital expenditures for q2 are expected to be between approximately $26 million and approximately $31 million
* Board of directors of northern tier's general partner did not declare a cash distribution for q1 of 2016
* Qtrly revenue $604.4 million versus $793.8 million
* Qtrly net earnings per common unit $0.16
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $839.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For q2 of 2016, northern tier projects total throughput of between 95,000 and 98,500 barrels per day at st. Paul park refinery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.