BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Colfax Corp
* Colfax reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 sales $876.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $837.5 million
* Cost reduction programs remain on schedule
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 net income per dilutive share of $0.18, adjusted net income per share of $0.30.
* Qtrly net sales decreased 0.3% organically compared to q1 of 2015
* Q1 gas- and fluid-handling orders decreased by 8.8% to $407.6 million compared to orders of $446.9 million, an organic order decline of 9.3%
* Gas- and fluid-handling backlog of $1,135.3 million at quarter-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
