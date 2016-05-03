May 3 Galway Metals Inc

* Galway terminates victorio agreement

* Co will also not make payments due 2017 on victorio project or final payment of us$900,000 in 2018

* Due to unfavorable market conditions and depressed molybdenum and tungsten prices, co will not make $75,000 payments due june 1, 2016