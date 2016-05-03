BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Headwaters Inc
* Headwaters incorporated announces results for second quarter of fiscal 2016
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $202.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $198.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.03 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raised low end of adjusted ebitda guidance from $180 million to $185 million, raising mid-point of our 2016 guidance by $2.5 million to $192.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.