BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Northwest Natural Gas Co
* NW Natural reports results for the quarter ended March 31, 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $1.33
* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $2.05 to $2.25
* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.98 to $2.18
* Q1 earnings per share $1.40 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly operating revenues $255.5 million versus $261.7 million
* Says company reaffirmed earnings guidance for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.