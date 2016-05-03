BRIEF-Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
* Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
May 3 Midwest Oil And Gas Inc
* Midwest Oil & Gas acquires 160 acre lease in Texas
* Midwest Oil & Gas acquires 160 acre lease in Texas

* Midwest Oil and Gas will start looking at expanding its operations outside of Kansas area and throughout U.S.
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering