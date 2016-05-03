BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Cineplex Inc
* Cineplex Inc. Reports record first quarter results, announces dividend increase and amended credit facilities
* Q1 revenue c$378.9 million versus I/B/E/S view c$359.9 million
* 3.8% dividend increase to $1.62 per share on an annual basis from current $1.56 per share
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share c$0.34
* On may 2, 2016, cineplex entered into amended and extended credit facilities
* Amended facilities total $550.0 million
* Qtrly diluted net income per share attributable to owners of cineplex $0.34 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
