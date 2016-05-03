BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Fortis Inc
* Fortis reports first quarter earnings of $162 million
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.57
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.67
* Sees FY 2016 revenue c$65 million
* Capital expenditure plan on track
* Over five-year period through 2020, excluding ITC, Corporation's capital program is expected to be approximately $9 billion
* Continues to target 6 pct average annual dividend growth through 2020
* Qtrly revenue $1,757 million versus $1,915 million last year
* Q1 revenue view c$2.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly fall in revenue mainly due to flow through in customer rates of lower energy supply costs at fortisbc energy and central Hudson Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.