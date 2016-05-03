BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 WestJet Airlines Ltd :
* Westjet reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.71
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues $1,031.4 million, down 4.8 percent
* Q1 revenue view c$1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly yield 17.22 cents versus 19.47 cents
* Qtrly casm (cost per available seat mile) 12.45 cents versus 13.00 cents
* WestJet airlines ltd says Q1 load factor 82.1 percent versus 81.6 percent
* WestJet airlines ltd says Q1 ASM 7.29 billion versus 6.82 billion
* WestJet airlines ltd says Q1 RPM 5.99 billion versus 5.57 billion
* To initiate further normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 4 million common voting and variable voting shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.