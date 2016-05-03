BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Nisource Inc
* Nisource reports first quarter 2016 earnings
* Q1 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.56 from continuing operations
* Reaffirms FY 2016 non-GAAP operating earnings per share view $1.00 to $1.10
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.60
* Nisource Inc qtrly total net revenues $ 957.3 million versus $981.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $1.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects to make approximately $1.4 billion in planned infrastructure enhancement investments during year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.