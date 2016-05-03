BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Westlake Chemical Corp
* Westlake Chemical Corporation announces first quarter 2016 earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.94
* Q1 sales $975.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $1.02 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Decrease in income from operations for q1 of 2016 was mainly attributable to lower North American integrated product margins
* Olefins segment reported income from operations of $149.2 million in Q1 of 2016, a decrease of $41.9 million
* Vinyls segment reported income from operations of $62.1 million in Q1 of 2016, an increase of $15.0 million
