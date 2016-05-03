BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Build-A-bear Workshop Inc
* Build-A-Bear workshop Inc reports 2.2% consolidated comparable sales increase in 2016 first quarter, reiterates annual guidance and announces exploration of strategic alternatives
* Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Q1 revenue $95 million versus I/B/E/S view $96.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Build-A-Bear workshop - retained Guggenheim Securities, LLC as financial advisor and Bryan Cave LLP as legal counsel to assist with strategic review
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $392.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.