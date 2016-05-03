BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Molson Coors :
* Reports higher worldwide volume, gross margin, net income and underlying after tax income for the first quarter
* Qtrly worldwide beer volume of 11.6 million hectoliters, increased 1.2%
* Qtrly net sales of $657.2 million, decreased 6.1% on a reported basis
* During quarter, millercoors recognized special charges of $36.9 million related to planned closure of Eden, North Carolina, brewery
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.78 from continuing operations
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.54 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.