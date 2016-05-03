May 3 Westlake Chemical Partners LP

* Westlake Chemical Partners LP announces first quarter 2016 earnings

* Qtrly total net sales $252.6 million versus $258.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $282.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 250 million pound expansion at petro 1 facility in lake charles, Louisiana is underway, scheduled for completion early in q3 this year

* Qtrly net income attributable to partnership of $12.1 million , or $0.45 per limited partner unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )