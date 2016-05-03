BRIEF-Alliance Healthcare Services to go private with merger agreement
* Alliance Healthcare Services enters into definitive merger agreement; transaction would result in company going private
May 3 Caretrust Reit Inc
* Caretrust REIT acquires Idaho skilled nursing facility
* Caretrust REIT Inc says deal for $8.9 million
* Says acquisition was funded with proceeds from Caretrust's recent 8.5 million share equity offering
* Care Capital Properties to acquire portfolio of six behavioral health hospitals for $400 million