BRIEF-Alliance Healthcare Services to go private with merger agreement
* Alliance Healthcare Services enters into definitive merger agreement; transaction would result in company going private
May 3 Caretrust Reit Inc
* Caretrust REIT acquires two North Carolina assisted living and memory care communities
* Deal for $11.8 mln
* Deal for caretrust entered into a triple-net master lease for both assets with Premier Senior Living, LLC
* Care Capital Properties to acquire portfolio of six behavioral health hospitals for $400 million