May 3 Halliburton Co

* Halliburton announces first quarter income from continuing operations of $0.07 per diluted share, excluding special items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $2.81 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $4.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.17 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Market conditions continued to negatively impact halliburton's business in Q1 of 2016

* Q1 completion and production revenue $2,324 million versus. $2,831 million in Q4

* "rig count declined to historic lows during quarter, in face of continued depressed commodity prices" in Q1

* Also incurred $45 million, after-tax of interest expense in Q1 of 2016 associated with $7.5 billion of debt issued in late 2015

* Recorded company-wide charges related primarily to asset impairments and severance costs of approximately $2.1 billion, after-tax in quarter

* Market conditions continued to negatively impact halliburton's business in Q1 of 2016

* Recorded Baker Hughes acquisition-related costs of $378 million, after-tax, or $0.44 per diluted share, in Q1 of 2016

* Q1 drilling and evaluation revenue $1,874 million versus $2,251 million in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)