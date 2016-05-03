May 3 Wesco International

* Wesco announces management change

* Wesco International says Timothy Hibbard, Wesco's vice president and corporate controller, will serve as company's interim chief financial officer

* Wesco International Inc says Parks will assist in transitional matters until his departure

* Kenneth Parks, senior vice president and CFO , has tendered his resignation to accept a position with another company