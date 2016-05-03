BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 P H Glatfelter Co
* Reports first-quarter 2016 earnings
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.37
* Q1 earnings per share $0.37
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $402.2 million
* Says capital expenditures are expected to total between $150 million and $170 million for 2016
* Company also plans to complete annual maintenance outages at its U.S. Facilities in Q2 of 2016
* Outages are expected to adversely impact operating profit by about $25 million to $27 million, pre-tax, compared with $33.4 million in Q2 of 2015
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $412.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Composite fibers' shipping volumes are expected to be approximately 10 percent higher in Q2 than Q1 of 2016
* Says expects shipping volumes in Q2 of 2016 to decline by approximately 5 percent compared with Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
