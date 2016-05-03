May 3 P H Glatfelter Co

* Reports first-quarter 2016 earnings

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.37

* Q1 earnings per share $0.37

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $402.2 million

* Says capital expenditures are expected to total between $150 million and $170 million for 2016

* Company also plans to complete annual maintenance outages at its U.S. Facilities in Q2 of 2016

* Outages are expected to adversely impact operating profit by about $25 million to $27 million, pre-tax, compared with $33.4 million in Q2 of 2015

* Composite fibers' shipping volumes are expected to be approximately 10 percent higher in Q2 than Q1 of 2016

* Says expects shipping volumes in Q2 of 2016 to decline by approximately 5 percent compared with Q1