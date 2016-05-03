BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Xylem Inc
* Xylem Inc. reports solid first quarter earnings
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.35
* Q1 earnings per share $0.37
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.98 to $2.08
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $3.7 billion
* Q1 revenue $847 million versus I/B/E/S view $832.9 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 1 percent
* On an organic basis, Xylem's 2016 revenue growth is anticipated to be in range of two to four percent
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.02, revenue view $3.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
