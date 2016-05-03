BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Golden Minerals
* Golden Minerals announces $4 million registered direct offering
* Will issue about 8 million registered shares of common stock at purchase price of $0.50 per share in a registered direct offering
* Intends to use proceeds for exploration & development expenditures for co's San Luis Del Cordero property, Santa Maria property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.