BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 CVS Health Corp
* CVS Health reports first quarter results; confirms 2016 adjusted EPS guidance
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.18
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.04
* Q1 revenue $43.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $43 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.28 to $1.31
* Sees Q2 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.17 to $1.20
* FY GAAP diluted EPS is revised, to $5.24 to $5.39 from $5.28 to $5.43
* Sees 2016 GAAP diluted EPS is revised, to $5.24 to $5.39 from $5.28 to $5.43
* Qtrly front store same store sales increased 0.7 pct
* Qtrly front store same store sales were negatively affected by softer customer traffic
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Confirmed full year adjusted eps of $5.73 to $5.88
* Company continues to expect to deliver 2016 free cash flow of $5.9 billion to $6.2 billion
* Qtrly pharmacy same store sales rose 5.5 pct
* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly front store same store sales increased 0.7 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.