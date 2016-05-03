May 3 CVS Health Corp

* CVS Health reports first quarter results; confirms 2016 adjusted EPS guidance

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.18

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.04

* Q1 revenue $43.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $43 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.28 to $1.31

* Sees Q2 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.17 to $1.20

* FY GAAP diluted EPS is revised, to $5.24 to $5.39 from $5.28 to $5.43

* Qtrly front store same store sales increased 0.7 pct

* Qtrly front store same store sales were negatively affected by softer customer traffic

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Confirmed full year adjusted eps of $5.73 to $5.88

* Company continues to expect to deliver 2016 free cash flow of $5.9 billion to $6.2 billion

* Qtrly pharmacy same store sales rose 5.5 pct

* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly front store same store sales increased 0.7 pct