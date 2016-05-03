BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Canadian Western Bank
* CWB updates credit outlook for second quarter 2016
* CWB now expects consolidated Q2 provision for credit losses to be approximately $40 million
* Provisions for credit losses on O&G production portfolio for Q2 reflect weak oil price environment, borrowing base redeterminations
* Recorded about $33 million of Q2 provisions for credit losses on oil and gas production portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.