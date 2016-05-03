May 3 Argonaut Gold Inc

* Argonaut gold announces first quarter 2016 earnings per share of $0.03; cash balance increases to $46.6 million

* Q1 revenue $35.3 million versus $51 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03

* Argonaut gold inc qtrly production of 32,154 geos, a 26% decrease over q1 of 2015, but a 6% increase over q4 of 2015

* Production guidance is maintained for la colorada,anticipated geo production for fy 2016 is expected to be between 55,000-60,000 ounces

* Argonaut gold inc qtrly revenue of $35.3 million from sales of 30,012 geos at an average price of $1,181 per gold ounce

* Production guidance for 2016 at el castillo is maintained at 75,000 to 80,000 geos

* Company maintains its plans to invest approximately $23 million on capital expenditures and exploration initiatives in 2016