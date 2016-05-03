BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Argonaut Gold Inc
* Argonaut gold announces first quarter 2016 earnings per share of $0.03; cash balance increases to $46.6 million
* Q1 revenue $35.3 million versus $51 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.03
* Argonaut gold inc qtrly production of 32,154 geos, a 26% decrease over q1 of 2015, but a 6% increase over q4 of 2015
* Production guidance is maintained for la colorada,anticipated geo production for fy 2016 is expected to be between 55,000-60,000 ounces
* Argonaut gold inc qtrly revenue of $35.3 million from sales of 30,012 geos at an average price of $1,181 per gold ounce
* Production guidance for 2016 at el castillo is maintained at 75,000 to 80,000 geos
* Company maintains its plans to invest approximately $23 million on capital expenditures and exploration initiatives in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.