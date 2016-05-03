BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Emerson Electric Co
* Emerson reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.66 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.57
* Q2 sales $4.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.89 billion
* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $3.05 to $3.25 excluding items
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.61 to $2.88
* Sees Q3 earnings per share about $0.63
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Continues to expect better second half performance in terms of profitability and underlying sales as restructuring actions take hold
* 2016 reported sales are expected to be down 5 to 8 percent
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.05, revenue view $20.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "sale process for motors and drives and power generation businesses is well underway" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
