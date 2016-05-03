May 3 Emerson Electric Co

* Emerson reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.66 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.57

* Q2 sales $4.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.89 billion

* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $3.05 to $3.25 excluding items

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.61 to $2.88

* Sees Q3 earnings per share about $0.63

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continues to expect better second half performance in terms of profitability and underlying sales as restructuring actions take hold

* 2016 reported sales are expected to be down 5 to 8 percent

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.05, revenue view $20.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "sale process for motors and drives and power generation businesses is well underway" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)