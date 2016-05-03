BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Pitney Bowes Inc
* Pitney Bowes announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.30
* Q1 revenue $845 million versus I/B/E/S view $870.2 million
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.80 to $2.00 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In 2016, sees revenue, on constant currency basis, to be in range of a 1 percent decline to 2 percent growth when compared to 2015
* Reaffirming annual revenue growth, earnings per share and free cash flow guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
