BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Archer Daniels Midland Co
* Adm reports first quarter adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly oilseeds operating profit of $261 million decreased $231 million from strong year-ago results.
* Qtrly revenues $14.38 billion versus $17.51 billion
* Qtrly agricultural services operating profit was $76 million, down $118 million from year-ago quarter
Low u.s. Export volumes, weak margins continued, in quarter, poor results from global trade desk impacted results for ag services
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.