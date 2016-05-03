BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Fidelity National Information Services Inc
* FIS reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.79 from continuing operations
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.17 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue rose 4.2 percent to $2.2 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.70 to $3.80 from continuing operations
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fidelity national information services inc says FIS maintains its 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.