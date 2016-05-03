BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Coty Inc
* Coty Inc. reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Says Q3 adjusted operating income for fragrances decreased 47 pct to $31.4 million
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.09
* For FY adjusted operating income is expected to be in line with prior year, with high single digit growth on a constant currency basis
* Coty inc says on track to deliver full year 2016 profit targets
* Qtrly loss per share $0.08
* Qtrly net revenues $950.7 million versus $933.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $970.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says For Full Fiscal Year, like-for-like revenue performance is expected to remain consistent with year-to-date trend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.