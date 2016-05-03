BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Duke Energy Corp
* Duke Energy reports first quarter 2016 adjusted earnings
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.13
* Q1 earnings per share $1.01
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.50 to $4.70
* Sees Q1 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lower qtrly results at regulated utilities primarily driven by milder winter weather compared to prior year principally in Carolinas,Midwest
* Q4 total operating revenue $5.62 billion versus $6.07 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
