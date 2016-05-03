BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co
* Scotts Miracle-Gro Co reports second quarter results; sales growth and gross margin improvement lead to record EPS
* Reaffirms FY adjusted earnings per share view $3.75 to $3.95
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $3.15 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q2 sales $1.25 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.24 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $3.64 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says reaffirms full-year outlook for adjusted earnings of $3.75 to $3.95 per share
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.51, revenue view $1.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.91, revenue view $3.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
