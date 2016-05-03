BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Henry Schein Inc
* Henry schein reports record first quarter results
* Q1 sales $2.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.66 billion
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.41 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share attributable to henry schein, inc $1.37
* Affirms 2016 guidance range
* Affirm guidance for 2016 adjusted diluted EPS, which represents growth of 10 pct to 12 pct compared with adjusted 2015 results
* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.