PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 13
April 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 3 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Kastle Therapeutics announce acquisition of Kynamro
* Under terms of agreement, Ionis is eligible to receive up to $95 million
* Kastle has acquired global rights to develop and commercialize Kynamro (mipomersen sodium) injection
* Ionis will receive a 10 percent common equity position in Kastle's parent company
* Beginning in 2017, Ionis will earn royalties on global sales of Kynamro in mid to low teens
April 12 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc withdrew its application to the Federal Reserve to boost its ownership stake in Wells Fargo & Co above 10 percent, and is instead selling 9 million shares to keep it below that threshold.