BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Carbonite Inc
* Carbonite announces fiscal first quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q2 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.01 to $0.05
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.31 to $0.35
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $42.5 million to $47.5 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $177.5 million to $192.5 million
* Q1 revenue $48.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $41.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $43.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly bookings of $52.3 million increased 42% year over year
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $178.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
