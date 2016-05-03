BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Abiomed Inc
* Abiomed announces Q4 FY 2016 revenue of $94.0 million, up 39 pct over prior year
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.24
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 30 to 35 percent
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $430 million to $445 million
* Q4 revenue $94 million versus I/B/E/S view $90.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Abiomed Inc sees fiscal year 2017 guidance for total revenues to be in range of $430 million to $445 million
* Abiomed Inc sees fiscal year 2017 guidance for gaap operating margin to be in range of 18 pct to 20 pct.
* FY2017 revenue view $421.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.