BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc
* Endurance international group reports 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Adjusted revenue for Q1 was $253.0 million, an increase of 42 percent
* Gaap revenue for Q1 of 2016 was $237.1 million, an increase of 34 percent
* Qtrly total subscribers on platform were approximately 5.446 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted revenue about $1,225 million on a pro forma basis
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted ebitda about $405 million on a pro forma basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.