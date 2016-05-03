May 3 Rxi Pharmaceuticals

* Rxi Pharmaceuticals and Thera Neuropharma enter into an exclusive license agreement for Rxi's self-delivering RNAi (sd-rxRNA) platform targeting SOD1 to develop therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, such as ALS (lou gehrig's disease)

* Thera will be responsible for all research, development, manufacturing, regulatory,commercialization activities for licensed products