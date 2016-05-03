BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Frontier Communications Corp
* Frontier Communications reports 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.01 excluding items
* Q1 revenue $1.355 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.35 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $0.16
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted free cash flow (as calculated per Schedule A) is in range of $800 million to $925 million
* Sees for 2016, capital expenditures for frontier's combined operations is in range of $1,250 million to $1,400 million
* For full year of 2016 , frontier's expectation for adjusted free cash flow is in range of $800 million to $925 million
* Says anticipate making contributions to pension plan of about $15 million to $25 million for full year of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
