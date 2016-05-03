May 3 Biogen Inc :

* Biogen announces intent to spin off its hemophilia business

* Intends to spin off its hemophilia business as an independent, publicly traded company

* New company to be named at a later date

* New company is expected to be headquartered in boston area

* Biogen is expected to provide transition services to new company for some period of time

* Spin-Off is expected to be accomplished through a distribution of shares of new publicly traded company to biogen stockholders

* New co expected to continue to develop and commercialize eloctate,alprolix under biogen's existing collaboration agreement with biovitrum ab

* Spin-Off is planned to be completed by end of 2016 or early 2017

* New company will retain commercial rights for eloctate and alprolix for north america

* New company will retain commercial rights for eloctate and alprolix for north america

* To focus on novel therapies for neurology